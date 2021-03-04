Advertisement

If damage adds up, Warren County may receive FEMA assistance from flooding

Warren County flooding
Warren County flooding(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management is trying to seek FEMA assistance after last weekend’s flooding and asks for the help of residents.

Days after the rain, some are still experiencing issues with flooding at their homes, businesses or parks. According to Warren County Emergency Management, for the county to be eligible for FEMA assistance it must have $565,000 worth of “uninsured losses.”

Those with damage are encouraged to send an email to adminspec@wcem.org and include name, address, email address, phone number, NO MORE than 3 pictures and a listing of your “written estimates of damage from a Licensed Contractor.”

FEMA will consider written contractor estimates only.

Officials say to NOT send estimates.

Warren County citizens, for Warren County to be eligible for FEMA Assistance from the flooding event this last weekend,...

Posted by Warren County Emergency Management on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
Raymond Keown
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
A man was rescued from high water in Hart County Wednesday afternoon.
Man transported to hospital after water rescue in Hart County

Latest News

The Barren River District Health Department warns the public of a scam going around.
BRDHD: Someone impersonating health dept. to schedule appointments
Kentucky Kids on the Block
3 Degree Guarantee charity for March: Kentucky Kids on the Block
Jamale Carothers Honored as a Trailblazer
Jamale Carothers Honored as a Trailblazer
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration