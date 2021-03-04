If damage adds up, Warren County may receive FEMA assistance from flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management is trying to seek FEMA assistance after last weekend’s flooding and asks for the help of residents.

Days after the rain, some are still experiencing issues with flooding at their homes, businesses or parks. According to Warren County Emergency Management, for the county to be eligible for FEMA assistance it must have $565,000 worth of “uninsured losses.”

Those with damage are encouraged to send an email to adminspec@wcem.org and include name, address, email address, phone number, NO MORE than 3 pictures and a listing of your “written estimates of damage from a Licensed Contractor.”

FEMA will consider written contractor estimates only.

Officials say to NOT send estimates.

