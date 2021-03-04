Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s office begins traffic enforcement initiative

Warren County sheriff's office is starting a new traffic enforcement initiative
Warren County sheriff's office is starting a new traffic enforcement initiative(WBKO)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To help educate the Bowling Green community, the Warren County Sheriff’s office is starting a new traffic enforcement initiative.

According to a Facebook post from Warren County Sheriff’s office, they will be placing signage out on roadways and or neighborhoods identified as needing traffic enforcement.

These zones are primarily complaint-driven, and the Warren County Sheriff’s office will then follow up with their speed trailer to help educate drivers on their speed.

The trailer will then be followed up by the deputy traffic enforcement.

Warren County sheriff’s office is asking the community to help reducing speed, which will help reduce accidents, injuries, or deaths.

