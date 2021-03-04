Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Beshear reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 28 deaths

KY COVID-19
KY COVID-19(AP)
By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Frankfort, Ky. (WBKO) - Update 3:30 p.m:

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,068 new COVID-19 cases. The state now has reported 408,440 total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The governor also reported a 4.45 percent positivity rate.

28 new COVID-19 related deaths were announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,732.

As of Thursday, 645 people are in the hospital for COVID-19 related reasons, 172 are in the ICU, and 91 are on ventilators. At least 47,992 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Next week, the state will have 567 total vaccine sites, which is up 157 from the past week. There will be 58 total regional sites, and 10 new Kroger sites.

Original Story:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give a briefing on COVID-19 in the state at 3 p.m. central time Tuesday.

You can watch below:

