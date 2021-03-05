Advertisement

‘Arts of Southern Kentucky’ CEO believes performing arts are on the comeback

'Arts of Southern Kentucky' CEO believes performing arts are on the comeback.
'Arts of Southern Kentucky' CEO believes performing arts are on the comeback.(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s no doubt the arts have taken a hit from the pandemic. The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center had to cancel all shows and remained dormant for the year.

SKYPAC’s CEO says he thinks that’s going to change and that the performing arts are on the comeback.

“I think there’s a pent-up desire for live, in-person performances,” Jeff Reed explains. He’s the President and CEO of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, a merger of SKyPAC and Orchestra Kentucky.

Jeff Reed sees a revival coming, stating an increase in orchestra subscribers. These are the older viewers, and Reed says it could signal a much greater demand within the younger populations.

However, it will be a while before any actors take to the main stage.

“We’re delaying the announcement of the main stage series to begin in September.”

Californians for the Arts surveyed arts and culture non-profits and found 64% had shrunk their workforces. Similarly, Reed says it took a toll they couldn’t expect.

“We didn’t think it would last as long as it has.”

In that time since SKyPAC canceled all performances, the company furloughed employees, and “because we depend on half of our income from ticket sales, we’ve had to scramble to come up with more donations to support our efforts,” the CEO explains.

In a way, Reed says it helped them evolve. SKyPAC and Orchestra Kentucky became the Arts of Southern Kentucky, a merger in the works since before the pandemic.

Orchestra Kentucky 21-22 Season Announcement

Here's a video of President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky, Jeff Reed, announcing the upcoming 2021-22 Orchestra Kentucky of Bowling Green season with Board Member, Mandy Hicks. Check out orchestrakentucky.com or theskypac.com for more information on these events.

Posted by Arts of Southern Kentucky on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

“It gave us time to think about it, research it, discuss it and then form this new organization.”

The new plan is to get up and running again in July, starting with outdoor orchestra performances and hopefully, regaining some normalcy in September so that the main stage can resume.

The Arts of Southern Kentucky says it’s really going to come down to people’s comfort level, but the organization has high hopes for their next performance season.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
A crash took place at the 18 mile marker near Bowling Green on Friday, March 5.
Rollover crash on I-65 North in Warren County
Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man...
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID vaccine side effect can be confused with breast cancer
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house

Latest News

40,000 doses closer to a return to normality--whether it’s your first or second dose, every...
Med Center Health celebrates administering 40k COVID-19 vaccines
Lexington Catholic vs North Laurel
Watch Lexington Catholic vs North Laurel on Saturday
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Town and Country Pharmacy in Glasgow receives Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine
James Worner, age 43, escaped from the LaRue County Jail on Friday, March 5, 2021.
KSP needs help in finding escapee from the LaRue County Jail