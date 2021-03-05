'Arts of Southern Kentucky' CEO believes performing arts are on the comeback.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s no doubt the arts have taken a hit from the pandemic. The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center had to cancel all shows and remained dormant for the year.

SKYPAC’s CEO says he thinks that’s going to change and that the performing arts are on the comeback.

“I think there’s a pent-up desire for live, in-person performances,” Jeff Reed explains. He’s the President and CEO of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, a merger of SKyPAC and Orchestra Kentucky.

Jeff Reed sees a revival coming, stating an increase in orchestra subscribers. These are the older viewers, and Reed says it could signal a much greater demand within the younger populations.

However, it will be a while before any actors take to the main stage.

“We’re delaying the announcement of the main stage series to begin in September.”

Californians for the Arts surveyed arts and culture non-profits and found 64% had shrunk their workforces. Similarly, Reed says it took a toll they couldn’t expect.

“We didn’t think it would last as long as it has.”

In that time since SKyPAC canceled all performances, the company furloughed employees, and “because we depend on half of our income from ticket sales, we’ve had to scramble to come up with more donations to support our efforts,” the CEO explains.

In a way, Reed says it helped them evolve. SKyPAC and Orchestra Kentucky became the Arts of Southern Kentucky, a merger in the works since before the pandemic.

Orchestra Kentucky 21-22 Season Announcement Here's a video of President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky, Jeff Reed, announcing the upcoming 2021-22 Orchestra Kentucky of Bowling Green season with Board Member, Mandy Hicks. Check out orchestrakentucky.com or theskypac.com for more information on these events. Posted by Arts of Southern Kentucky on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

“It gave us time to think about it, research it, discuss it and then form this new organization.”

The new plan is to get up and running again in July, starting with outdoor orchestra performances and hopefully, regaining some normalcy in September so that the main stage can resume.

The Arts of Southern Kentucky says it’s really going to come down to people’s comfort level, but the organization has high hopes for their next performance season.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.