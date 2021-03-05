BG Rotary Club presents WKU’s “Top Crops” with $1200 check

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green organization will help disabled kids in the community learn to garden. The BG rotary club made a donation to WKU’s Top crops.

The organization Top Crops teaches disabled youth all about gardening. Travis Keller with the BG Rotary Club says the organization had been looking for a good place to donate money, specifically one that helps kids.

He says it was Top Crop’s mission that caught their attention.

🐝 MEMBER SPOTLIGHT 🐝 Ginna Greer! Ginna has been a member of The HIVE since January, 2017. Her favorite memory at the... Posted by The HIVE: Habilitation, Information, Vocation & Education, Inc. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

”So we’re here honored today to distribute a $1200 check to top crops, knowing that that money will be used to construct raised beds to benefit the children here that come that are in wheelchairs that need to garden from a seated position,” Keller explains.

Top Crops focuses on the healing power of gardening. Co-founder Bill Greer emphasizes how much it helps the kids, saying, ”Oh yeah, well, they love it. They love it because they’re learning new skills. They love it because its social interaction. It’s getting out and spending time with each other, which we’ve really not been able to do much with covid.”

After the kids help with the gardening process, all of the produce is sold to the community. According to Greer, the kids are a part of a much bigger process that helps out Bowling Green as well.

“So they’re busy and involved in producing a product that’s beneficial to the health of the community, to have a lot of fun along the way, and they’re kind of reminding all of us of just the capabilities that we all have,” Greer explains.

Top crops says if the community’s interested in helping out, they could always use volunteers to garden with the kids. You can contact the organization by email at topcrops.garden@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page here to PM the organization.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.