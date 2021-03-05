Advertisement

BGFC Golden Lions prep for first exhibition match against Evansville Hooligans

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re a sports fanatic, you may want to check out the first exhibition match of Bowling Green’s newest soccer team the Golden Lions.

The Bowling Green Football Club will be hosting the Evansville Hooligans at The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High, on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Golden Lions officially became a part of the United Premier Soccer League in January.

Coach Evan Sutherland is excited to showcase the local talent and wants fans to come out and show their support.

“We want people to come out and enjoy their Friday night, you know, games at seven o’clock, you know, you can go eat dinner before come out or eat dinner after. it’s a lot of local players, you know, that played the grew up here grassroots, and now we’re kind of coming full circle to play again, and so, you know, our ultimate goal for this team is, is to win the conference and get into the playoffs. And you know, it starts with our preseason Friday night,” said Sutherland.

He also spoke on some of the challenges they’ve had to face.

“You bring in guys have never played together, you got to you know, work on the attacking third, you’ve got to work on how we defend as a group, we got to work on transition moments, both in attack and defense. So you know, those are all things that need to come together and they will with time, fitness is a key as well, getting guys you know, sharp on the ball. But they’re putting the work in and as they go, I think we’re gonna see a different team here in the next few months than what you see on Friday but we’re excited to get them on the field and finally get a match in. I think it’s really truly a preseason game. We’ve been training on small turf, which we just, tonight was the first time we’ve been on an open field playing”

