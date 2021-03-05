Advertisement

Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man...
Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man previously reported missing was found along with a motorcycle inside the canyon.(AP)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man previously reported missing was found along with a motorcycle inside the canyon.

Officials said in a statement that searchers on Wednesday found the body believed to be that of 40-year-old John Pennington of Walton Park, Kentucky, approximately 465 feet below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

The statement said evidence found with the body indicated it was Pennington, who was believed to have entered the park on or about Feb. 23.

The statement said no additional information was available.

