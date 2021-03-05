he JA Student of the Week is Cooper Goodman

Advertisement

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Cooper Goodman, a Kindergartener at St. Joseph School. The Kindergarten Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Ourselves” and it uses storybook characters in read-aloud and hands-on activities to introduce the role people play in an economy. Through engaging, volunteer-led activities, young students learn about individual choices, money, the importance of saving and giving, and the value of work. Cooper wants to be an artist who draws when he grows up.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

