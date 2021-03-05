Junior Achievement inducts 2019 laureates into Business Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon, Junior Achievement held their business after-hours event where they unveiled the photos of the 2019 JA Business Hall of Fame laureates, David Chandler and the late Lester Key.

“Our Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame laureates exemplify the spirit of Junior Achievement, so they have contributed economically to our community, but they also have a good character,” Emily Harlan said. Harlan is the brand experience coordinator with Junior Achievement.

The photos of Chandler and Key will be added to the Business Hall of Fame Wall at the Knicely Center. You can click here to view previous inductees.

“We love to use them as examples to our students of what you can achieve if you put your mind to it,” Harland said. The family of Lester Key attended the event on his behalf. Key passed away in 2019, he was a well-known entrepreneur who uplifted the community for much of his life.

“It’s great to see this and I’m sure he would love it,” Lester’s grandson Brady Key said. A few of his contributions to the community include organizing an annual golf scramble to fund scholarships at WKU, supporting The Boys and Girls Club, and contributing to several local high schools.

Dave Chandler was also recognized at the event for his accomplishments and contributions to the Bowling Green community.

“To be able to work with young children and give them the opportunity is just a fantastic thing,” Chandler said. He went on to say that this is such an honor because several previous inductees have served as mentors to him throughout his life.

“I think everyone to a tee would say, ‘hey, it’s nice to be recognized,’ but the real winner here, the real laureate is JA for what they do for the kids on the ground,” Chandler explained.

Junior Achievement recently announced their 2021 Business Hall of Fame recipients, Connie Smith and John Kelly. They will be recognized during a virtual Business Hall of Fame event on March 23.

