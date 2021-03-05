Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers set deadline for schools to reopen

School students wearing masks
School students wearing masks(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have set a late March deadline for schools to resume in-person instruction. The pandemic-related bill won final passage Thursday.

The legislation requires that in-person classes resume by March 29. The House voted 81-15 to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. Republican Rep. Regina Huff says it reflects the priority that students have “face-to-face contact” with teachers in class.

Under the bill, school districts would need to offer, at least, a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person classes at least two days a week and classes are held at least four days a week.

