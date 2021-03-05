Advertisement

KSP needs help in finding escapee from the LaRue County Jail

James Worner, age 43, escaped from the LaRue County Jail on Friday, March 5, 2021.
James Worner, age 43, escaped from the LaRue County Jail on Friday, March 5, 2021.(KSP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaRue Co., Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Kentucky State Police were called to investigate the escape of an inmate from the LaRue County Jail and are now asking for help from the public.

Worner is 5′9, 140 lbs and has hazel eyes.

If you have information on Worner or his whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078 or your local law enforcement agency.

