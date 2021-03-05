Advertisement

KY Secretary of State Michael Adams appointed to National Commission on Election Integrity

KY Secretary of State Michael Adams announces contest for Ky students
KY Secretary of State Michael Adams announces contest for Ky students(WBKO)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has been selected to serve on the Commission on Election Integrity, which is a national commission that brings leaders together on the forefront of election reform at the state level.

The Republican State Leadership Committee named Adams as one of the country’s foremost election lawyers prior to his term of office as Kentucky’s chief election official, and to advise policymakers on best practices for conducting secure elections.

“In Kentucky, we’ve proved we can expand voter access and enhance election integrity at the same time,” Adams said. “I look forward to sharing with commission members the reforms we’ve made in the Commonwealth, and the additional reforms I’ve asked our General Assembly to make, in House Bill 574.”

2020 was Secretary Adams’ first year in office, and Kentucky served as a national model in how it conducted its elections, earning wide praise.

During the pandemic, the commonwealth saw high voter turnout and a secure election.

As The Washington Post put it on June 24, “Kentucky’s primary contest yesterday marked a rare bright spot after a string of primaries where officials proved wholly unprepared to hold safe and secure elections during the pandemic.”

