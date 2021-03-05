Lost River Cave boat tours and hiking trails remain closed
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Lost River Cave is hard at work cleaning up after the area flooded this week.
On Monday, you couldn’t even see the entrance to the cave, and water levels rose to around 35 feet. Thursday you can see the entrance and walk through it but water levels are still too high for boat tours.
According to cave officials, they have not seen things this bad since the flood of May 2010.
“As you can tell down there we have lots of water. So about one inch of rain, we think on average can equal 10 to 12 inches in rising in our river system. I think the last time we saw it pretty bad was after hurricane Harvey but the last time it was this bad was the flood of May of 2010 which is the same flood that wiped out a good portion of Nashville,” said Chad Singer, manager.
Lost River Cave staff are cleaning up and checking on the equipment inside of the cave and fixing the hiking trails. However, it might be a while before things are back to normal.
“So our 2 and a half miles worth of walking trails in that system were gone and so we have to go back down there and do a little bit of trail maintenance and put things back in their places. Things like the butterfly habitat and the nature trading post are still good so if anyone is concerned about that they are still intact and they look good. But those low lands throughout the valley were definitely affected,” Singer added.
The clean-up process could also affect potential spring break traffic for the boat tours.
“This year it is right at the start of spring break which we are already starting to see people making reservations but there is a good chance that we will be canceling a lot of them. This is because not only are those waters raising but going throughout the valley there is mud and the tree debris things like that,” said Singer.
If you would like to volunteer or donate to Lost River Cave click here.
