Lost River Cave boat tours and hiking trails remain closed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Lost River Cave is hard at work cleaning up after the area flooded this week.

Flooding at Lost River Cave on Sunday, 2/28/21 Behind the Scenes: Flood Edition A view of the Cave as floodwaters rose on Sunday. This is the biggest flood we've had since the historic flood of May 2010. When we expect heavy rainfall, our maintenance team prepares the Cave for high waters by hoisting the tour boats out of the river, fully opening the dam to let as much water through as possible, cutting electricity to cave lighting and outlets, removing or securing objects, and detaching light fixtures and handrails.

On Monday, you couldn’t even see the entrance to the cave, and water levels rose to around 35 feet. Thursday you can see the entrance and walk through it but water levels are still too high for boat tours.

What a difference a few days can make. Water levels have gone down but Lost River Cave has a lot of cleaning up to do before they can resume boat tours and open hiking trails again.

According to cave officials, they have not seen things this bad since the flood of May 2010.

“As you can tell down there we have lots of water. So about one inch of rain, we think on average can equal 10 to 12 inches in rising in our river system. I think the last time we saw it pretty bad was after hurricane Harvey but the last time it was this bad was the flood of May of 2010 which is the same flood that wiped out a good portion of Nashville,” said Chad Singer, manager.

Lost River Cave staff are cleaning up and checking on the equipment inside of the cave and fixing the hiking trails. However, it might be a while before things are back to normal.

From tree limbs to plastic bottles to wooden pallets, our team is tackling the mud-covered Cave left by the historic flood.

“So our 2 and a half miles worth of walking trails in that system were gone and so we have to go back down there and do a little bit of trail maintenance and put things back in their places. Things like the butterfly habitat and the nature trading post are still good so if anyone is concerned about that they are still intact and they look good. But those low lands throughout the valley were definitely affected,” Singer added.

The clean-up process could also affect potential spring break traffic for the boat tours.

“This year it is right at the start of spring break which we are already starting to see people making reservations but there is a good chance that we will be canceling a lot of them. This is because not only are those waters raising but going throughout the valley there is mud and the tree debris things like that,” said Singer.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to Lost River Cave click here.

