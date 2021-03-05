Advertisement

Maritza Adams honored as Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Maritza Adams has had a passion for quilting, the passion to create something filled with love and uniqueness from a personal experience has inspired her to donate those quilts to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

McKinze Willard who nominated Martiza says, “we can never express the amount of gratefulness and appreciation we have for her talents and her love that she gives to us so freely.”

Adams has turned her hobby of quilting into more than that, turning it into a keepsake for those at Hospice and their families.

“Her talents are quilting. And so she comes twice a year to our agency and drops off, like 20-25 quilts each time,” says Willard.

Adams spoke on gifting the quilts and says “so that’s my goal is to be able to send comforting warmth, I try and make them different and unique because not everybody is the same.”

She says that a close personal experience with the care her mother received inspired her, “and the care my mother got when she was there is irreplaceable.”

“Maritza is a part of our team, the hospice team consists of nurses, social workers, chaplains, aides, doctors, and Maritza is a part of that team. She cares for our patients and loves them just like we do,” said Willard.

When Adams was told she had been nominated as a Hometown Hero, she says “it was very flattering that I was recognized for, because I don’t do it for the recognition.”

“But if everybody takes that one little talent that they can do, and help somebody else with that talent, then I think the world would be better off,” says Adams.

