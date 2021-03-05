Med Center Health celebrates administering 40k COVID-19 vaccines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A year into a pandemic that has claimed the lives of many, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

In south-central Kentucky, Med Center Health celebrates a milestone achievement.

“Between all of our locations, particularly Bowling Green, and Albany, we are averaging about 900 to 1000 people per day,” said Melinda Joyce, the vice president of corporate support services at Med Center Health, said.

Those numbers factoring into the ultimate goal of reaching herd immunity--Joyce says they’ve officially vaccinated 40,000 people in south-central Kentucky.

“Today, probably around one o’clock this afternoon, we will hit 40,000 total doses administered. And so that is at all of our locations. But that is just a tremendous number,” said Joyce.

Joyce says these numbers are a step closer to getting back a sense of normalcy and reopening our economy.

“Our businesses will be able to open up fully be able to have sporting events for our children, and all of those types of things. So I really do see that this is a move in the right direction,” said Joyce. “I also think we just need to mention that this is pretty historic in the fact that it was just a year ago, in March, that we had our first case of COVID here in Bowling Green, where somebody was admitted to the hospital. And now a year later, we have given over 40,000 doses of the COVID vaccine.”

40,000 doses closer to a return to normality--whether it’s your first or second dose, every number.. counts

