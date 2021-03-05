Advertisement

Memorial service Saturday in Frankfort to mark those who have died from COVID 19

Gov. Beshear marks loss of more than 3,300 Kentuckians to COVID-19
Gov. Beshear marks loss of more than 3,300 Kentuckians to COVID-19
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says a memorial service will be held Saturday to honor Kentucky residents who have died from the coronavirus.

The service on the state Capitol grounds in Frankfort will also mark one year since Kentucky’s first positive case of the disease.

Officials say the afternoon ceremony will include prayers, musical performances and speakers who have lost loved ones or who have worked on the front lines of fighting the virus.

Participants will plant flags to honor the more than 4,700 Kentucky residents who have died. Beshear also plans to announce long-term plans to honor those deaths.

