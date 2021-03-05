New details reveal WKU rape suspect fled for days before turning himself in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Western Kentucky University student was arrested Saturday after a sexual assault complaint at a WKU fraternity house. Now, police have released the report which contains new details about the suspect and the incident.

According to a WKU Police report, the victim said Ben Massingille invited her via Snapchat to attend a party at the WKU’s Sigma Nu house around 2 a.m.

Massingille and the victim were reportedly hanging out in his room when the victim stated she started to feel uncomfortable because she could tell Massingille was intoxicated.

The victim stated they became engaged in a verbal argument and she started texting her friend to pick her up. According to the report, Massingille forcefully pushed her on his bed and began to take his pants off and performed ‘forceful’ sexual acts on the victim.

The victim said she tried to push him off her but couldn’t due to his size and claimed he had his hands around her neck and mouth.

A friend of the victim and others at the party forced themselves into Massengille’s room and the friend was able to rescue the victim and leave the scene, the report states.

Detectives met the victim and her friend at the hospital where the victim was receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the alleged sexual assault.

WKU Police say officers arrived at the Sigma Nu house to investigate the allegations. A resident let officers inside who told them which apartment Massengille lived in. Officers reportedly knocked on the door and it popped open, so officers looked around from the hallway and said the room was unoccupied.

Officers then left the home to obtain a search warrant in order to retrieve evidence from the scene of the alleged crime.

Police began interviewing witnesses that morning but noted that Massingille had not been located, the report states. Tompkinsville Police contacted WKU Police saying one of their officers was friends with Massingille on Snapchat and located him in Knoxville, Tenn. Police in Knoxville were unable to make contact with him at this location, the report states.

On March 1, several days after the incident, Massingille’s attorney reportedly told police that he would turn himself in at the Warren County Regional Jail. Massingille arrived at the jail and was served a warrant for rape, sodomy and unlawful imprisonment charges.

Massingille was released that day on a $25,000 cash bond.

