Online auction to support Public Theatre of Kentucky

By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As students are heading back to school, they can hopefully also start getting back safely into arts education programs. The Public Theatre of Kentucky is raising money for its Educational Outreach Initiatives.

An online auction opens on March 15 and closes March 31. It will include items from local vendors and Disney tickets.

PTK is also selling tickets for Stream of Consciousness, a virtual improv comedy show in partnership with Bloomington Playwrights Project and Mills Presents.

The show, coming up March 20 and March 27, includes Improv legends and Whose Line is it Anyway? veterans Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood. It will be an interactive experience fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition to deliver a funny and entertaining show.

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can enjoy the show alone or with a group.

Tickets are $35. Learn more about PTK, its events and programs here.

