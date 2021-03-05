Pat Bastien announced as WKU linebackers coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Hilltopper Football has hired Pat Bastien as Linebackers coach, head coach Tyson Helton announced Friday. With the addition of Bastien – a 247Sports ’30Under30′ honoree – WKU has now filled all its full-time positions on the 2021 coaching staff.

Bastien comes to The Hill after a year coaching one of the nation’s top defenses in 2020. As cornerbacks coach at Marshall, he helped the Thundering Herd lead FBS in points allowed (13.0) while ranking fourth in rushing defense (95.5 yards), 11th in passing defense (183.9 yards), and second in total defense (279.4 yards).

Cornerback Steven Gilmore was voted to the 2020 All-Conference USA First Team after recording 39 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and an interception in his junior campaign.

Prior to Marshall, Bastien was assistant director of player development at Georgia for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The Bulldogs made back-to-back Sugar Bowl appearances, including a 26-14 victory over Baylor on New Year’s Day 2020. That season, Georgia led FBS in points allowed (12.6) and rushing defense (74.6 yards), while ranking third in total defense (275.7 yards).

Before going to Georgia, he had a short stint at Southern during the 2018 offseason.

Bastien coach linebackers at Georgia Southern for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, making an immediate impact with the Eagles in his first year as two linebackers topped the 100-tackle mark. Senior linebacker Ironhead Gallon earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors with 102 tackles and Ukeme Eligwe led the squad with 104 stops, earning a spot on the Sun Belt All-Newcomer squad. Eligwe was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and Gallon signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

He began his coaching career at UCF as a defensive graduate assistant during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. In 2014, the Knights went 9-4 and were co-American Athletic Conference champions. Among FBS teams, UCF ranked ninth in points allowed (19.2), sixth in rushing defense (104.3 yards), and fifth in total defense (298.5 yards).

A native of Immokalee, Fla., Bastien had a stellar career at UAB from 2009-2013. He was a four-time letterman for the Blazers and was named a team captain for his senior season. The linebacker appeared in 44 games and was a three-year starter. Bastien graduated from UAB in May 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in sports leadership. He and his wife, Deborah, welcomed twins in April 2017 – a son, Princeton, and a daughter, Payton.

