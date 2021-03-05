Police: Fentanyl, meth, marijuana, other items located in Glasgow home

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is behind bars after police say they located numerous drugs and a firearm inside her home.

The Glasgow Police say they responded to Quail Ridge Circle in regards to a drug investigation.

According to police, officers made contact with Ashlee Reed of Glasgow and received consent to search the home.

Police say they located methamphetamine, fentanyl, THC Carts, digital scales, a marijuana grinder, marijuana, a rifle and cash.

Reed was arrested Friday following a further investigation with the Barren River Drug Task Force.

The woman was charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 2nd Degree 2nd Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)(Enhancement), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Or > (>OR= 2GMS Methamphetamine)(Enhancement), Possession Of Firearms By Convicted Felon, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Of Marijuana (Enhancement), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Ashlee Reed of Glasgow arrested on drug charges. (Barren County Jail)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.