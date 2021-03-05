Senate approves bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill aimed at delivering financial relief for many Kentuckians by capping their out-of-pocket costs for insulin.

The bill won Senate backing on a 35-0 vote Friday.

The measure now returns to the House, which will consider the Senate’s changes to the bill.

For some Kentuckians, their out-of-pocket costs would be capped at $35 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply if the measure becomes law.

The cap would apply to state-regulated, comprehensive, private health insurance plans and the Kentucky employee health plan.

It would not apply to Medicare, Medicaid, or self-funded health plans.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)