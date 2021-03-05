Advertisement

Sheldon’s pharmacy getting Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sheldon’s pharmacy says they’re getting the “Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

They’ll be getting 500 doses.

Those wanting to receive the vaccine will have to register online, and the vaccine will available at all five Kentucky locations.

A start date has not been announced.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
Raymond Keown
Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
Student arrested on rape charge at WKU fraternity house
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
Residents trapped at home after neighborhood floods in Warren County
A man was rescued from high water in Hart County Wednesday afternoon.
Man transported to hospital after water rescue in Hart County

Latest News

School students wearing masks
Kentucky lawmakers set deadline for schools to reopen
Local Attorney's nominated
Local Attorney's nominated
Junior achievement inducts 2019 Laureates into business HOF
Junior achievement inducts 2019 Laureates into business HOF
Flooding at Lost River cave
Flooding at Lost River cave