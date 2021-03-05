Advertisement

Shop Local: The Knotty Pretzel

From savory to sweet The Knotty Pretzel has a wide variety and offers up something for everyone.
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Knotty Pretzel based in Bowling Green sells artisan pretzels and specialty dips.

Chelsea Adams tells 13 news that her biggest fans are her sons, who also helped inspire the business.

“We went to Holiday World and before anything, they wanted to have a pretzel. I think Matt and I decided I’m going to do pretzels its simple, but I am going to put my spin on it.,” said Adams.

To order you can go to knottypretzel.com or call 270-681-206.

