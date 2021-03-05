Advertisement

Tennessee authorities looking for a missing man know to travel to Bowling Green

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS PLAINS, Tn. (WBKO) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing adult, 44-year-old, William Zack Duffey.

According to authorities, Duffey has a medical condition, he goes by his middle name Zack, it is believed that he left his home driving a 2006 Silver Lexus ES 330.

Authorities say Zack tends to travel to Kentucky regularly and has been known to stay in and around the Bowling Green area. He is also known to check into homeless shelters and stay for weeks.

Duffey is a white man, 5′10″, with brown eyes and hair, and weighs 146 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Robertson County Central Dispatch at 615-384-4911, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 615-382-6600, submit a tip at robertsonsheriff.com, or submit a tip through the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office app.

