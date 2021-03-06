BGFC Golden Lions take down Evansville Hooligans in first exhibition match, kicking off pre-season tour

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BGFC Golden Lions taking on the Evansville Hooligans at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High.

The Golden Lions officially became a part of the United Premier Soccer League in January.

In the first half, a corner kick from Michael Swierkosz, and a header from Dylan Barth sealed the first and only goal of the match.

With a final score of 1-0, the Golden Lions now look forward to their next opponent in two weeks.

Assistant Coach Christakis Agisilaou spoke after the game on the win, he says, “we’ve been going at it for a month now just excited to get out here and play a different opponent. Proud of the boys, exciting to be back out here. It feels good, feels like a normal year, a year that just a lot of you know, frustration and things with COVID and everything. Just all that goes away when you’re out here so it just felt really good.”

A sentiment, Coach Evan Sutherland shares. Sutherland also spoke on the main thing they need to work on next, “the biggest area is just fitness, overall fitness, and form getting the guys back where their touches clean. The movement of the ball is a little bit crisper, and really just understanding each other, chemistry, and that comes with playing. So we see some good, good things between our center mids linking play with our forwards. Our backline tonight was very solid and our goalkeeper was excellent.”

The Man of the Match was the goal scorer, Dylan Barth.

