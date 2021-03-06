Advertisement

Cool but Sunny This Weekend!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds increased Friday afternoon, which held temperatures in check along with a chilly northeast wind. The weekend starts on a cool note, but get ready for BIG warming in the days ahead!

The first weekend of March looks good overall! Saturday stays cool as highs struggle to reach the low 50s once again, but a big warming trend gets underway Sunday. Afternoon highs climb from the mid 50s Sunday afternoon into the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday.. Rain chances look to persist into Friday. There is potential for heavy rain yet again late next week, but the system is a number of days out.

Flooding is still occurring through most of the region in rivers, creeks and streams as well as in valleys - so please stay on guard through the next couple of days. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 52, Low 31, winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 55, Low 33, winds N-4

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 62, Low 38, winds SW-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 85 (1910)

Record Low: -6 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0,16″ (-0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.95″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 4 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (4.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
A crash took place at the 18 mile marker near Bowling Green on Friday, March 5.
Rollover crash on I-65 North in Warren County
Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man...
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
Glasgow drug arrest
Police: Fentanyl, meth, marijuana, other items located in Glasgow home
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID vaccine side effect can be confused with breast cancer

Latest News

3 Degree Guarantee charity for March: Kids on the Block
3 Degree Guarantee charity for March: Kids on the Block
Partly Sunny w/ temps in the upper 40s
A Bit Chilly to End the Week
Not as warm but still nice into the weekend
Cooldown Coming Friday
Kentucky Kids on the Block
3 Degree Guarantee charity for March: Kentucky Kids on the Block