Cool but Sunny This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds increased Friday afternoon, which held temperatures in check along with a chilly northeast wind. The weekend starts on a cool note, but get ready for BIG warming in the days ahead!

The first weekend of March looks good overall! Saturday stays cool as highs struggle to reach the low 50s once again, but a big warming trend gets underway Sunday. Afternoon highs climb from the mid 50s Sunday afternoon into the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday.. Rain chances look to persist into Friday. There is potential for heavy rain yet again late next week, but the system is a number of days out.

Flooding is still occurring through most of the region in rivers, creeks and streams as well as in valleys - so please stay on guard through the next couple of days. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 52, Low 31, winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 55, Low 33, winds N-4

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 62, Low 38, winds SW-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 85 (1910)

Record Low: -6 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0,16″ (-0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.95″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 4 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (4.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

