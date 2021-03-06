Advertisement

Governor Beshear reports 920 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 22 new deaths

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 920 new COVID-19 cases. The state now has reported 409,345 total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The governor also reported a 4.25 percent positivity rate.

22 new COVID-19 related deaths were announced on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,754.

As of Friday, 606 people are in the hospital for COVID-19 related reasons, 179 are in the ICU, and 76 are on ventilators.

Next week, the state will have 567 total vaccine sites, which is up 157 from the past week. There will be 58 total regional sites and 10 new Kroger sites.

“Team Kentucky should be so proud of the progress we’ve made against this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to keep up our commitment to each other until we reach the finish line – on COVID-19, and in recovering from other emergencies our state has experienced, like the ice storm and record flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks. No matter the challenge, our people come together to get through it.”

