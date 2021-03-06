Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers want to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

In this May 19, 2020, photo, Kyle Froelich, right, hands a customer a carryout six-pack of beer...
In this May 19, 2020, photo, Kyle Froelich, right, hands a customer a carryout six-pack of beer at Good Time Charley's in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan restaurants and bars could sell cocktails and liquor for pickup or delivery and would see a temporary cut in state liquor prices under fast-tracked legislation that supporters hope will help the industry survive the coronavirus pandemic. The state already lets bars and restaurants sell unopened beer and wine to go. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Take-home cocktails would become a permanent feature in Kentucky under a bill that has won final approval.

The state House voted Friday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. It would allow Kentucky restaurants and bars to sell alcohol - including cocktails - in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders as part of meal purchases.

Carryout cocktails have surged in popularity after the coronavirus struck. In Kentucky, Beshear issued an executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales to help cushion the financial blow from his virus-related restrictions. Now the measure headed to his desk would make it a fixture.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD arrest Bowling Green man charged with rape
Police: Bowling Green massage therapist arrested on rape charge
A crash took place at the 18 mile marker near Bowling Green on Friday, March 5.
Rollover crash on I-65 North in Warren County
Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man...
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
Glasgow drug arrest
Police: Fentanyl, meth, marijuana, other items located in Glasgow home
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID vaccine side effect can be confused with breast cancer

Latest News

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during...
House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
Kentucky state capitol
Kentucky Senate backs bill requiring schools to reopen
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer