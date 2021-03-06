Kentucky lawmakers want to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Take-home cocktails would become a permanent feature in Kentucky under a bill that has won final approval.

The state House voted Friday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. It would allow Kentucky restaurants and bars to sell alcohol - including cocktails - in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders as part of meal purchases.

Carryout cocktails have surged in popularity after the coronavirus struck. In Kentucky, Beshear issued an executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales to help cushion the financial blow from his virus-related restrictions. Now the measure headed to his desk would make it a fixture.

