Kentucky State Police investigates fatal shooting in Hardin County

UPTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night in the Upton community of Hardin County.

Police say on March 5, KSP Post 4 received multiple calls stating that someone had been shot in the Crossroads IGA parking lot in Upton.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed, early in the day 25-year-old Ryan Woodrum, of Upton, discovered his wife’s vehicle had been stolen from their home in Hart County. Police say Woodrum later found the vehicle at the Crossroads IGA in Upton. It was at that time he came in contact with the occupant of the stolen vehicle 25-year-old Joseph Smith, of Cecilia, and a physical altercation ensued. Police say at some point during the altercation Woodrum fired a handgun striking Smith.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still under investigation and will be turned over to a Hardin County Grand Jury for review.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.