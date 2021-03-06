Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigates fatal shooting in Hardin County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(KSP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night in the Upton community of Hardin County. 

Police say on March 5, KSP Post 4 received multiple calls stating that someone had been shot in the Crossroads IGA parking lot in Upton.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed, early in the day 25-year-old Ryan Woodrum, of Upton, discovered his wife’s vehicle had been stolen from their home in Hart County. Police say Woodrum later found the vehicle at the Crossroads IGA in Upton. It was at that time he came in contact with the occupant of the stolen vehicle 25-year-old Joseph Smith, of Cecilia, and a physical altercation ensued. Police say at some point during the altercation Woodrum fired a handgun striking Smith.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still under investigation and will be turned over to a Hardin County Grand Jury for review.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Massingille mugshot
New details reveal WKU rape suspect fled for days before turning himself in
A crash took place at the 18 mile marker near Bowling Green on Friday, March 5.
Rollover crash on I-65 North in Warren County
Glasgow drug arrest
Police: Fentanyl, meth, marijuana, other items located in Glasgow home
Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man...
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing adult, 44-year-old,...
Tennessee authorities looking for a missing man known to travel to Bowling Green

Latest News

Gov. Beshear marks loss of Kentuckians to COVID-19
WATCH: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman mark one year since first positive COVID case in Kentucky
The Kentucky State Police Telecommunication Academy Class #17 graduated on March 5, 2021.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new telecommunicator
Sigma Nu House
WKU students call for change, more accountability after reported rape at fraternity house
WKU places chapter of Sigma Nu on interim suspension after member is accused of rape
WKU places chapter of Sigma Nu on interim suspension after member is accused of rape