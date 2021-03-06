New vintage store opens in Smiths Grove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Marigold Vintage celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. The shop will take you back in time, and is located in Smiths Grove.

Slim Nash told 13 News that it took them about a year to get the doors open to this new store. Marigold Vintage is located in the building that used to be the Warren County Library.

“It is fun to take something that has so much history for Smiths Grove and to be able to do something with it. The number of people that have come in. It used to be the Warren County Libary for years. To hear people come in and tell stories about the library and then tell stories about the items that they are finding to be able to purchase. It is just an exciting time and we are just so happy to finally be here at our grand opening,” said Slim Nash, co-owner.

Marigold Vintage is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The shop is located at 127 S Main Street, Smiths Grove, Ky.

