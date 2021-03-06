Advertisement

New vintage store opens in Smiths Grove

Marigold Vintage Grand Opening
Marigold Vintage Grand Opening(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Marigold Vintage celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. The shop will take you back in time, and is located in Smiths Grove.

Slim Nash told 13 News that it took them about a year to get the doors open to this new store. Marigold Vintage is located in the building that used to be the Warren County Library.

“It is fun to take something that has so much history for Smiths Grove and to be able to do something with it. The number of people that have come in. It used to be the Warren County Libary for years. To hear people come in and tell stories about the library and then tell stories about the items that they are finding to be able to purchase. It is just an exciting time and we are just so happy to finally be here at our grand opening,” said Slim Nash, co-owner.

Marigold Vintage is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The shop is located at 127 S Main Street, Smiths Grove, Ky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Massingille mugshot
New details reveal WKU rape suspect fled for days before turning himself in
A crash took place at the 18 mile marker near Bowling Green on Friday, March 5.
Rollover crash on I-65 North in Warren County
Glasgow drug arrest
Police: Fentanyl, meth, marijuana, other items located in Glasgow home
Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man...
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing adult, 44-year-old,...
Tennessee authorities looking for a missing man known to travel to Bowling Green

Latest News

Gov. Beshear marks loss of Kentuckians to COVID-19
WATCH: Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman mark one year since first positive COVID case in Kentucky
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal shooting in Hardin County
The Kentucky State Police Telecommunication Academy Class #17 graduated on March 5, 2021.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new telecommunicator
Sigma Nu House
WKU students call for change, more accountability after reported rape at fraternity house