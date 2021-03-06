Old Dominion comes from behind to defeat WKU 71-69

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A tough loss for the WKU Hilltoppers Friday night as they dropped a home contest against the Old Dominion Monarch 71-69. This loss stings a little more due to the Monarchs coming from down 13 points in the second half.

Old Dominion’s Malik Curry scored 22 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. No other Monarch scored in double figures.

Charles Bassey led WKU with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Jordan Rawls and Taveion Hollingsworh both had 12 points a piece.

Down two with 8 seconds left in the game the Tops had a chance to tie the game when Dayvion McKnight drove down the right lane and missed a contested jump shot.

WKU won’t have much time to think about this one as they face ODU tomorrow for another chance at winning the C-USA regular season title.

