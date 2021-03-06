WKU places chapter of Sigma Nu on interim suspension after member is accused of rape

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shortly after a detailed report of the investigation into a sexual assault case that reportedly happened in the Sigma Nu house on Western’s campus was released, WKU Media Relations Director Bob Skipper sent a statement to 13 News saying the chapter of Sigma Nu would be put on interim suspension.

“With the information contained in the police report released Friday afternoon on the rape investigation at the Sigma Nu fraternity house, Western Kentucky University has placed the fraternity on interim suspension pending an investigation into possible policy violations,” the statement said.

Skipper said the chapter of Sigma Nu has been notified and no additional information will be released at this time.

