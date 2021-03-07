A sunny and seasonable Sunday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cooler Friday and Saturday, we see the return of warmer air. This upcoming week will have even warmer air, but at a cost of clouds and shower chances.

A warm day with plentiful sunshine! (WBKO)

Sunday will be a seasonable day with continued sunshine with afternoon highs climb from the mid 50s! Monday afternoon will have continued sunshine with highs climbing into the low-to-mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will have mid-to-upper 60s with mid-to-high level clouds and breezy southerly winds. Our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday, though it will be stray chances. Rain chances look to persist into Friday into the weekend. Shower chances look to continue into the following week - which we’ll keep a close watch on after the heavy rain we had last weekend.

Flooding is still occurring in some rivers, creeks and streams, so please stay on guard through the next couple of days. DO NOT drive on flooded roadways because not only is difficult to determine the depth of the water, the current of the water could also be strong and in addition, the water could cause washouts of roads and also mudslides. Just a foot of moving water can lift most vehicles so please be cautious with traveling!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonably warm. High 57. Low 33. Winds N at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 64. Low 38. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 66. Low 49. Winds S at 13 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 84 (1910)

Record Low: 1 (2015, 1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.81″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (4.6 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.