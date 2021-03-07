C-USA Championship Bracket released; Lady Toppers face Old Dominion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The official Conference USA women’s basketball tournament bracket has been released by the league. The Lady Toppers will face Old Dominion on Tuesday, March 9 at 4 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.

Full bracket (PDF)

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

WKU (7-15, 6-10 C-USA) was slated at the seventh seed in the East division, while Old Dominion (10-10, 7-9 C-USA) finished as the sixth seed in the East. The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the West’s three seed, North Texas (13-6, 10-4 C-USA) on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. That game will also be on ESPN+.

The Lady Toppers just played the Monarchs on Thursday and Friday in Norfolk in a pair of thrillers that came down to the last seconds. Thursday’s game ended in a 55-53 loss and Friday’s was a 57-55 loss.

