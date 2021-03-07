Flooding aftermath: several roads still closed according to KYTC
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several roads are still closed due to flooding.
Wes Watt with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports several roads are still being cleared. US 68 was the area’s biggest closure due to high traffic according to Watt.
The department reports there was a lot of rain and debris to deal with in a short amount of time. Watt reports it’s been several years since the area’s had this type of flooding, with roads closed in almost every county.
”We just had a lot of rain to deal with in a short amount of time and a lot of debris that our crews had to pick up as well. Our crews dispersed as fast as they could to get out barricades on roads that we knew were flooded,” Watt explains.
He says there wasn’t anything surprising from the flooding, just a lot to clean up, and that takes time.
You can visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for further information on traffic and roadway-related issues.
