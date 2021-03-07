Advertisement

Flooding aftermath: several roads still closed according to KYTC

BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several roads are still closed due to flooding.

Wes Watt with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports several roads are still being cleared. US 68 was the area’s biggest closure due to high traffic according to Watt.

The department reports there was a lot of rain and debris to deal with in a short amount of time. Watt reports it’s been several years since the area’s had this type of flooding, with roads closed in almost every county.

Floating Marina Scrapes Kentucky's Singing Bridge

ICYMI: It’s not every day you see a loose marina float down the Kentucky River! This fragment scraped the Capital Avenue Bridge and Singing Bridge before traveling under two U.S. 127 bridges in Frankfort Wednesday. The Singing Bridge was already closed for repairs, and the other bridges were temporarily closed until the marina passed through. Initial drone inspections show no significant damage to the bridges. More in-depth inspections to come once water levels return to normal. KYTC District 5

Posted by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Thursday, March 4, 2021

”We just had a lot of rain to deal with in a short amount of time and a lot of debris that our crews had to pick up as well. Our crews dispersed as fast as they could to get out barricades on roads that we knew were flooded,” Watt explains.

He says there wasn’t anything surprising from the flooding, just a lot to clean up, and that takes time.

You can visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for further information on traffic and roadway-related issues.

