Gov. Beshear: 8th straight week of declining cases, 526 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear announced 526 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 410,709.

The state’s positivity rate right rise from 4.00% on Saturday, to 4.12% reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 14 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

73 of Sunday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 558 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 156 in the ICU. 82 patients are on a ventilator.

The governor also announced 13 new deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,819.

4,596,605 tests have been administered in the state and 48,145 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear announced the eighth straight week of declining cases in the commonwealth, with 526 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. For more on today’s report visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov.

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, March 7, 2021

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

