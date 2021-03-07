Hilltoppers beat ODU; win C-USA East

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky overcame a second-half deficit to beat Old Dominion 60-57 and win the Conference USA East Division Title, the Hilltoppers first regular-season conference championship since 2009.

“It’s very obvious it wasn’t easy,” said WKU head coach Rick Stansbury. “Winning championships never are easy.”

Just like the night prior, Saturday’s game came down to the wire.

ODU’s Malik Curry would tie the at 57 1:28 left in the game. Curry finished with a team-leading 23 points.

Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth would then have the play of the game on Senior Night, making a second-chance layup and drawing a foul. His successful free throw gave the Tops a 60-57 lead with 25 seconds left.

“I’m supposed to be a leader. Some of my younger players look up to me to do things like that,” Hollingsworth said. “To show them that I can do that means a lot.”

WKU would get the rebound of a missed, game-tying 3-pointer by the Monarchs as time expired, sealing the win.

“I’m awful proud of these young men, what they’ve had to go through,” Stansbury said. “To have the opportunity to experience this and these are the big moments and memories that they’ll remember the rest of their life.”

Hollingsworth led WKU with 19 points and four rebounds.

“When it’s an ugly game, you’ve got to win in two areas, free throw line and rebounding,” Stansbury said.

The Hilltoppers were 22 of 28 from the foul line, while ODU only went to the line 12 times total, making nine shots. WKU also outrebounded the Monarchs 38-27.

“It feels great to accomplish a goal that we set out at the beginning of the year,” said senior forward Carson Williams.

Williams finished with six points and eight rebounds.

WKU would lead 36-33 at halftime but a 12-0 run by ODU would give the Monarchs a 45-41 lead. The Hilltoppers wouldn’t score between 17:30 and 9:57 in the second half.

“That’s one thing we have to fix is those droughts,” Hollingsworth said. “Can’t have those droughts in the tournament.”

Junior Charles Bassey was limited due to foul trouble, only making one field goal. The big man still managed seven points and nine rebounds. Bassey also made a key block late in the game that led to a defensive rebound.

WKU finishes the season 18-6, 11-3 in C-USA. The Tops also claim the best overall record in the conference and earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament in Frisco, Texas.

WKU will face the winner of UTSA/Charlotte on Thursday, March 11.

