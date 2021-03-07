One year of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -March 6, 2020, is a day that changed the state of Kentucky forever, when a test came back positive from Lexington, Kentucky.

“I hope that what we do today honors those that we have lost and hopefully heals those that are grieving with some level of comfort and appropriately marks the toughest year of many of our lives. One year into our war against COVID-19 --Kentucky is a changed commonwealth and we are changed people we arrive at this moment battle scared and resolute as we reflect on our losses honor the sacrifices so many have endured and press onward to an ultimate victory over this virus,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Moving forward to March 6, 2021, the state of Kentucky is still battling the pandemic.

“Make no mistake this is a war we have lost more Kentuckians to COVID-19 than to World War I, World War II and Vietnam combined. This battle has many more months to go it will probably take a decade for us to understand the true toll that this has taken the number of unknown deaths and the long-term complications,” said Governor Beshear.

On March 19, 2020, Warren County had its first positive COVID-19 result, it was a local attorney David Broderick.

“Looking back a year ago one I was very naive about what was going on and I didn’t think much about the virus. So I wish I had done some other things at the time that we are doing now but nobody really knew. The great news is when I turned out to be patient zero I got excellent care and I got immediate care on it so it made a difference,” said Broderick.

Now almost a year later Broderick has received both of his COVID-19 vaccinations and is not experiencing any long-term side effects of COVID.

“I was very fortunate to get it some time ago. So I have had both vaccines, I had the Pfizer but it would have made no difference which vaccine,” added Broderick.

Kentucky is currently in Phase 1C of vaccinations, this is one small step in the road to normalcy

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.