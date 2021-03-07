Verizon officially closes Bluegrass Cellular deal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) announced that it has officially closed the deal to acquire certain assets of Bluegrass Cellular, a rural wireless operator serving central Kentucky.

Verizon say they now provide wireless service to 210,000 customers previously served by Bluegrass Cellular in 34 counties in rural service areas 3, 4 and 5 in central Kentucky. Bluegrass Cellular’s sales and operations, including the vast majority of customers, are expected to be fully integrated into Verizon by the end of 2021.

“The expansion of our footprint in the Kentucky market brings our multi-purpose network to the residents and business owners in these areas,” said Ronan Dunne, Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “Customers can look forward to having access to the world’s most awarded network for performance, alongside a best-in-class customer experience.”

Verizon says, “No action is needed from customers right now, as they will receive information regarding the acquisition and the array of services that will be available from Verizon, including wireless data services delivered on the nation’s leading wireless networks, next month.”

For more information and updates, customers can visit BluegrassCellular.com.

