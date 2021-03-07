WKU Soccer extends win streak to four with victory against Centre

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Soccer was victorious against Centre on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Colonels 1-0 at the WKU Soccer Complex. The Lady Toppers are now 4-1-0 on the season and are off to the best start through five games since the 2012 season.

“It feels good to get the 1-0 result,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “This is a really talented Centre squad. Coach Jay Hoffman does a great job with that club. They gave us all we could handle today. Certainly, we were a little tired, but we were able to go deep into our bench. We played every single player who was eligible for the game today. Everyone got a little experience, so that was great to see as well.”

Brina Micheels had the lone score of the match in the seventh minute on a corner kick. Micheels took the corner and bent the ball into the net from distance. It was the first goal of her young Lady Topper career.

The game may have been scoreless after that, but WKU kept the pressure on Centre’s defense most of the match. In total, there were 15 shots (eight on target) and 12 corner kicks by the Lady Toppers.

It was another clean sheet for Ashley Kobylinksi, her second of the season. That ties her for third in Conference USA in shutouts. Backline anchors Lyric Schmidt and Avery Jacobsen played all 90 minutes for WKU, helping limit Centre to just three shots.

Ambere Barnett and Annah Hopkins each registered four shots in the match with several being close calls.

Saturday’s loss was only the second loss for Centre in three seasons. The Colonels have a 42-2-2 record since 2018.

Next, the Lady Toppers will travel to Boca Raton on March 12th for a match against fellow C-USA squad Florida Atlantic. The match is set for a 6 p.m. (CT) start at the FAU Soccer Stadium.

