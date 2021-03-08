A magnificent Monday forecast!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The best weather day of the week happens to be a Monday with all that you could ask for in an early “spring” forecast (only 13 days away until we are officially in the spring season). Beyond today, things get breezy, cloudy and, eventually, wet.

We've got a warm day in store for south-central Kentucky with sunshine and light winds! (WBKO)

We have a pleasant day in store with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. A few high thin clouds may move in this afternoon - but that’s about it! Highs today will be in the mid-to-lower 60s as high pressure is to our southeast near eastern Tennessee in the Appalachian Mountains. This will deliver us southwesterly flow over the next few days along with a warm front situated to our north near Chicago, Illinois - which will aid in warmer conditions! Tuesday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, but it will be breezy as wind gusts could go up to 30 miles per hour possible. In addition, there will be an overcast of high thin clouds, but the sunshine will still be present for most of the day. We see more mid-level clouds on Wednesday and Thursday along with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and continued breezy winds. The wind gusts, however, could reach up to 35 miles per hour at times. Thursday will also have a stray shower chances in the region during the afternoon. This will be the beginning of a more “spring-like” pattern with moisture making it’s presence once again in south-central Kentucky.

Friday will see scattered showers possible; especially towards the Ohio River with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Saturday, we’ll have more scattered showers possible but high temperatures will be in the lower 60s as winds will be more out of the north and east. By Sunday, highs will only be in the mid 50s with cloud cover and continued scattered showers. Sunday will also be the day we are in ‘Daylight Saving Time’ as we spring forward one hour on all clocks - so you will lose an hour of sleep unless you sleep in on Sunday morning!

Looking ahead beyond the seven day forecast, we will expect more rounds of moisture in addition to temperatures slightly below normal for mid-to-late March. Doesn’t look like we have much in the way of winter left in this forecast, so embrace the spring-like weather pattern that is shaping up in the region! As the forecast continues to evolve, stay tuned for the latest with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 66. Low 35. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. High 69. Low 47. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and breezy. High 70. Low 54. Winds S at 15 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 82 (1974)

Record Low Today: 11 (1943)

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 35

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Low (4.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 61

Yesterday’s Low: 28

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.67″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

