Back to school again for Barren County elementary schools

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County elementary school students went back to school again Monday for the second time this year.

Students will be attending school four days a week, with distance learning days on Fridays.

The principal of North Jackson Elementary School, Jeannie London, said students were thrilled to be back Monday as excitement filled the hallways and playground all day long.

“They were just really happy this morning to see all of their friends. As a matter of fact, it was a little overwhelming whenever you first walk in after only having half of the students here,” she said. “But just being in and out of the classrooms, watching them on the playground today, they cannot say enough about how happy they are to be here.”

The elementary schools were doing a hybrid schedule before transitioning to fully in-person Monday.

“The hybrid has been great as far as being able to see the children, but having them all here 100% -- knowing exactly what’s going on keeping up with what’s going on in and outside of school is just the most important thing,” explained London. “And I think parents are really excited as well to get them back in so that we can really start to rebuild some of the things that we have lost.”

North Jackson Elementary School has 529 students and 47 of them have chosen to remain all virtual for the remainder of the school year. With the increased capacity, London says they aren’t able to maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. However, she adds that they are following all the healthy at school guidelines.

“The last thing in the world that we want is for something to happen and then have to go virtual or have to go hybrid again,” said London. “So our number one goal is for everybody to stay healthy, so that we can continue to finish out strong in this school year.”

London says some faculty and staff that had vaccine hesitancy at the beginning, have now changed their mind and even more are getting vaccinated now.

Middle school and high school students in Barren County will go back next Monday, March 15.

