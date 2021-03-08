Barren River District Health Department scheduling COVID vaccines for Phase 1C

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine for people in Phase 1C. The health department is scheduling appointments for mid-March through the end of March for people in Phase 1C.

Due to vaccine supply, vaccine clinics will occur on specific days for each county. Once the appointments are full for March, they will schedule appointments again in late March for the month of April.

To schedule an appointment online click here. There is a link on their website at www.barrenriverhealth.org.

- Select the correct County Service from the dropdown menu under Book Appointment online

- Select the date

- Available timeslots will be listed, click Load More to show all available timeslots for that day

- After clicking the timeslot you want, on the appointment details screen click “Book Now”

- You will be prompted to enter an email address or sign in.

- Enter first and last name, then enter a password and click Submit

- Next, enter your cell phone number and click Submit.

- You will receive a passcode on your cell phone, enter that passcode on the website and click Submit

- Finally, click Confirm Booking and you are all set!

If you do not have internet access, do not have someone to assist you with the online process, or do not have an email address, please call the Barren River District Health Department between 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday at 270-781-8039 and press option 1. The KY COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.

