Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department scheduling COVID vaccines for Phase 1C

PHOTO: Barren River District Health Department
PHOTO: Barren River District Health Department(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine for people in Phase 1C. The health department is scheduling appointments for mid-March through the end of March for people in Phase 1C.

Due to vaccine supply, vaccine clinics will occur on specific days for each county. Once the appointments are full for March, they will schedule appointments again in late March for the month of April.

To schedule an appointment online click here. There is a link on their website at www.barrenriverhealth.org.

- Select the correct County Service from the dropdown menu under Book Appointment online

- Select the date

- Available timeslots will be listed, click Load More to show all available timeslots for that day

- After clicking the timeslot you want, on the appointment details screen click “Book Now”

- You will be prompted to enter an email address or sign in.

- Enter first and last name, then enter a password and click Submit

- Next, enter your cell phone number and click Submit.

- You will receive a passcode on your cell phone, enter that passcode on the website and click Submit

- Finally, click Confirm Booking and you are all set!

If you do not have internet access, do not have someone to assist you with the online process, or do not have an email address, please call the Barren River District Health Department between 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday at 270-781-8039 and press option 1. The KY COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Moers
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police say Amy Moers has been located and is safe
The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and other conditions and is expected to close late...
Verizon officially closes Bluegrass Cellular deal
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Kyann Allenspach, 20, of Glasgow is arrested on drug and other charges
Glasgow woman found slumped over in car is arrested on drug charges
BG woman's backyard and basement flood.
Flooding aftermath: several roads still closed according to KYTC

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since September
More people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 than people who have had the...
CDC provides new guidelines for people fully vaccinated
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
Pharmacists step up in vaccination effort