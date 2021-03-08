Advertisement

Bassey breaks C-USA Player of the Week record with seventh of the season

ODU Monarchs vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on March 6, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
ODU Monarchs vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on March 6, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics | Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -WKU Hilltopper Basketball junior center Charles Bassey broke the Conference USA record for Player of the Week awards in a single season Sunday, passing Kenyon Martin (Cincinnati, 2000) after being awarded his seventh of the season from the league.

Averaging 17.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game across three contests in Diddle Arena, Bassey shot 62.1% from the field as WKU claimed victories in two of its three games in six days, including an East Division Conference Championship.

In the series finale against FIU, the Lagos, Nigeria, native shot 9 of 13 from the field, totaling 22 points and pulling down 15 boards while recording his 14th double-double of the year. Bassey also blocked five Panther shots and finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the charity stripe.

In WKU’s loss to Old Dominion on Friday, the center logged his 15th double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds. He shot 72.7% from the floor and added seven free throws.

In Saturday’s East Division title game, Bassey finished with seven points, nine boards, and four blocks.

As of Saturday morning, Bassey led the nation in dunks and ranked second in the country in double-doubles, third in defensive rebounds per game, fourth in blocks per game and rebounds per game, fifth in total rebounds, and total blocks, and eighth in field-goal percentage.

This is Bassey’s eighth career C-USA Player of the Week Award, tied for the second-highest by any player in the league’s 26-year history. Stefon Jackson of UTEP earned eight between 2007-09, while Kenyon Martin of Cincinnati holds the record at nine, collected between 1998-2000.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Moers
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police say Amy Moers has been located and is safe
Benjamin Massingille mugshot
New details reveal WKU rape suspect fled for days before turning himself in
The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and other conditions and is expected to close late...
Verizon officially closes Bluegrass Cellular deal
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal shooting in Hardin County
Marigold Vintage Grand Opening
New vintage store opens in Smiths Grove

Latest News

WKU improved to 12-0 on the season adding another sweep to their resume.
Defense leads No. 21 WKU to sweep over FIU
WKU
WKU Soccer extends win streak to four with victory against Centre
Charlotte 49ers at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 29, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green,...
C-USA Championship Bracket released; Lady Toppers face Old Dominion
The WKU Hilltoppers beat the OLD Monarchs 60-57 to win the C-USA East Division Title.
Hilltoppers beat ODU; win C-USA East