Bowling Green Independent Schools parent says first week back was sentimental

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year of virtual learning, some schools are back in the classroom.

Warren county public schools came back for one day last week, and the Bowling Green Independent Schools were able to fit in four days. Parent Madeline Carter has two kids in the Bowling Green Independent School District.

BGISD has been operating off of a purple and gold hybrid schedule for months now and finally, students are able to come back full time and get into the classroom. All students are required to wear masks while in the building and are screened before going to class and the district has a partnership with the Graves Gilbert Clinic so they are able to provide on-site COVID testing.

“We are ready to go we are following all of the healthy at school guidelines we are just appreciative of this community. This community has been so supportive. It has been a lot of trust and confidence in our school systems. I am just proud to be apart of the Bowling Green Community,” explains BGIS superintendent Gary Fields added.

Going back, Carter says her kids were excited to be back with their teachers and friends. She admits, as a parent, it was hard to see them go.

“Even though it’s been a hassle for my husband and I, it was a little sad knowing this was the last, you know, this is the only year during this pandemic that we would be with our children this much. So it was a little sad having that last first day them but otherwise, we were super pumped,” Carter explains.

Warren County Public Schools are planning to be in-person the full four days this week.

