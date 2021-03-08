Advertisement

Bowling Green man arrested on rape and strangulation charges

Jeremy Clubbs
Jeremy Clubbs(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is charged with rape after a complaint to police.

According to the arrest citation, the alleged victim said Jeremy Clubbs sexually assaulted her, put a rope around her neck, and hit her with whatever he could get ahold of including a metal broom.

Clubbs is charged rape, strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, and assault 4th. He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

