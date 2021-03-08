Debbie Wilson named Poppy’s Teacher of the Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue recognizing teachers who go above and beyond making a difference.

Debbie Wilson, an ESL teacher at Briarwood Elementary, has been named Poppy’s Teacher of the Month, presented by Flora Templeton Stuart.

Pam Bell, a friend of Wilson described her as, “an extraordinary lady. She, not only with her teacher duties, but as a personal friend that helps out a lot of families and students.”

Wilson, who has been teaching for 15 years and inspiring the minds of many, spoke out on being recognized.

“Oh, my gosh, it was just it was overwhelming to me. Because I’m not one to like, I don’t like a lot of attention on myself. So it’s like, oh, you know, it’s really nice,” said Wilson.

Those who know Wilson say she is someone who goes above and beyond her teaching duties.

Bell says, “she is a person who is very giving of herself and she gives her time and her effort way beyond being a teacher and in the school hours.”

Wilson adds her students inspire her everyday, “what inspires me the most is just their love for wanting to learn. When we have spring break, fall break, summer, they’re very upset because they still want to come to school. I’ve been a teacher for 15 years, I started later in life, I taught for five years in Florida, I taught third, third and fourth grade and then we moved here and I got the ESL position. I teach kindergarten through sixth grade.”

“My advice for any teachers, especially of English language learners would be would be patient, because it takes a long time to learn a new language. I would say build on the background knowledge, just because they can’t communicate with you very well doesn’t mean they can’t contribute to the lesson and then just encourage parental involvement because that’s the key to success is parental involvement,,” said Wilson.

Each Teacher of the Month will receive a check for $300 to be used for classroom materials.

One Teacher of the Month’s school will be chosen to receive the grand prize of a check for $2,000

