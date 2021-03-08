Defense leads No. 21 WKU to sweep over FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU improved to 12-0 on the season adding another sweep to their resume. Behind a strong defensive effort, the Hilltoppers held Florida International .092 hitting percentage en route to the 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 straight-set victory.

WKU has swept their opponent in all but two of its matches so far this season. FIU (1-7; 1-6 C-USA) and WKU (12-0; 7-0 C-USA) play again tomorrow in Diddle Arena at noon. WKU students as well as faculty and staff will receive free admission to the contest in Diddle Arena.

FIU jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first set until WKU pulled back ahead at 4-3 with kills from Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs. FIU stayed close for most of the first part of the frame coming as close as 10-7. With strong defense and an ace from Briggs, WKU extended its lead to 13-7 forcing FIU to call a timeout. The Tops never looked back after that, winning the set 25-12. WKU used a balanced attack and worked at a scorching .469 hitting percentage while also holding FIU to a .222 hitting percentage.

More solid defense and strong serving from Hallie Shelton helped WKU jump out to a quick 8-2 lead to begin the second set forcing an early FIU timeout. Behind a trio of kills from Briggs and steady serving from Logan Kael, WKU extended the lead to 13-4. The Tops would push out to a 25-13 win for a 2-0 lead in the match. The Tops cooled off a little bit, hitting .339 but held FIU to a .113 attack rate.

In the final set, FIU hung around longer owning an 8-6 lead. After an ace from Briggs, the Hilltoppers tied the game at 10. From there, WKU outscored the Panthers 15-5 to claim the set, 25-15. FIU called for stops trailing 4-2 and 23-15 but couldn’t find much to slow down the Red and White.

Across the match, WKU worked at a .303 offensive clip while the defense held FIU to a .092 mark. The Panthers mark the fourth team that the Hilltoppers have held below a .100 hitting clip this season.

Paige Briggs finished with 13 kills on 30 attempts for a .267 clip as well as seven digs, two blocks, and two aces.

Nadia Dieudonne tallied 31 assists to go along with five digs, a block, and a kill. Sunday’s match marks the ninth time Dieudonne has facilitated the Hilltopper offense to a .300 rate or better offensively.

Kael recorded a team-best nine digs while Ashley Hood and Briggs each added seven.

Katie Isenbarger racked up a match-high five blocks in the win.

WKU out-dug FIU 39-32 and out-blocked them 7-4 as the Hilltoppers held FIU to a .092 hitting percentage on the match – the fifth time this season holding an opponent to a sub-.100 mark.

WKU Volleyball will be back in action again tomorrow as they take on FIU again at noon CT. Later this week, West Virginia (8-8) will be coming to Bowling Green on Friday, March 12th at 5 p.m. CT to play WKU in the Tops’ first non-conference match in two months.

