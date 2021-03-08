Glasgow Sex Offense Arrest

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is jailed on charges alleging sex offenses with a minor.

Glasgow Police say they received information from the New York State Police, that a man identified as Rex Wayne Stinson Jr. had been sending and receiving sexually explicit images through social media sites, to and from a 12-year-old child who lived in New York. After executing a search warrant on Tick Ridge Road, officers said they retrieved numerous computers, laptops and other electronic devices.

Stinson was arrested and charged with 70 counts of promoting a minor (U/16) in a sexual performance, 70 counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 88 counts of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer in reference to sex offenses.

