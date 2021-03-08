Advertisement

Glasgow woman arrested after police find drugs and firearm

Ashlee Reed of Glasgow
Ashlee Reed of Glasgow(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is in jail after police found drugs and a rifle.

Glasgow Police responded to Quail Ridge Circle and made contact with Ashlee Reed.

They received consent to the residence and located methamphetamine, fentanyl, THC carts, digital scales, a marijuana grinder, marijuana, cash, and a rifle.

Reed was taken to the Barren County Detention Center and charged with drug offenses, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence.

