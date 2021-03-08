Glasgow woman arrested after police find drugs and firearm

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is in jail after police found drugs and a rifle.

Glasgow Police responded to Quail Ridge Circle and made contact with Ashlee Reed.

They received consent to the residence and located methamphetamine, fentanyl, THC carts, digital scales, a marijuana grinder, marijuana, cash, and a rifle.

Reed was taken to the Barren County Detention Center and charged with drug offenses, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence.

